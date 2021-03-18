Biman starts Sylhet-Chattogram flight

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Wednesday started operating direct flights from Sylhet to Chattogram, reports UNB.

Air vice marshal M Mafidur Rahman, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, virtually inaugurated the flight from Sylhet.

The Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram flight will be operated two days a week.

Abu Saleh Mostafa, managing director and chief executive officer of Biman, said: “Feasibility studies are underway to see if other domestic flights can be operated from Sylhet. Considering the passengers’ demand, we are working on operating another flight on Sylhet-Saidpur route soon.”

On the inaugural day, a flight of Biman reached Sylhet with 74 passengers from Chattogram and left for the port city with 46 passengers from Sylhet.