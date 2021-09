Passengers will now be able to purchase tickets for this route through any of Biman sales offices, Biman Call Center 01990998998 and authorized travel agencies.

Free AC coach service will be provided for Biman passengers from Saidpur Airport to Rangpur and Dinajpur and from Rangpur and Dinajpur to Saidpur airport.

Passengers willing to take the coach service are asked to be present at the pickup points in Rangpur or Dinajpur at least 2 hours before the departure time.