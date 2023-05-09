57pc users believe mobile internet can generate new income stream: Study

57 per cent of mobile internet users in Bangladesh believe that mobile devices can generate new sources of income, a study said.

Telenor Asia conducted a study titled “Digital Lives Decoded” across eight markets in South and Southeast Asia last year. The study was conducted among 8000 mobile internet users across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Five key trends functioning as pivots for digital adaptation were underlined through the initial revelation. Subsequently, Telenor Asia unveiled the second part of their study which outlines transforming work modalities backed by mobile connectivity.