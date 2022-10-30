upay-Tang Ramadan campaign winners receive car, motorcycles

Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, DMD, United Commercial Bank Limited and also a director of the Board of Directors of upay, Ashraf Bin Taj, managing director, International Distribution Company Bangladesh Limited and also a member of the Board of Directors of upay, and Jahid Alam Khan, country head of Mondelez International handed over the grand prize, a brand new Renault KWID 1.0L RXL AMT Petrol car to the winner.
Besides, they also handed over motorcycles to the seven more winners of the mega campaign.
The senior management team of upay were also present at the prize-giving ceremony held at the Hotel Lakeshore in the city.
Earlier, upay had partnered with Tang to launch the mega campaign under which a customer had the opportunity to receive a cash reward of up to Tk. 10,000 and the chance to win a smartphone, motorbike, or car by applying unique code found in Tang Packet in his or her upay accounts and followed by conducting transactions from his or her upay account.
