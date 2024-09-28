vivo's V40 Series brings cinematic portrait video with ZEISS Lenses
For the first time, vivo’s V series smartphones are being equipped with ZEISS lenses, making professional-level videography more accessible than ever with the upcoming V40.
Since 2021, vivo has partnered with ZEISS for its X series, offering co-engineered smartphones with high-quality lenses in models like the X60 Pro, X70 Pro, and X80, said a press release.
However, the V40 marks a major milestone as the first V series device to feature ZEISS optics. It represents a new era for mobile photography and videography, empowering users to create stunning visual stories with the ease and convenience of a smartphone.
ZEISS, the international leading company in the field of optics with more than 178 years of unmatched experience, has been a part of historic moments, from capturing the first steps on the moon to providing lenses for Oscar-winning films like The Lord of the Rings. So far, 278 movies have been filmed using ZEISS lenses, a leading company in the film industry. Now, this premium technology is available with the V series.
The ground-breaking ZEISS All Main Camera brings the refinement of pro-level cinematic look and feel into your pocket.
In addition to stunning photography, the V40 excels at videography with ZEISS Cinematic Portrait Video and the ZEISS Style Bokeh effect. Users can capture cinematic-quality videos within seconds, creating content that previously required expensive professional equipment.
One standout feature is ZEISS Focus Transition, a technology that ensures smooth, professional-level focus changes based on the movement of the subject.
This intuitive feature keeps the main subject highlighted throughout, delivering a natural, immersive video experience that rivals high-end cameras.
Another remarkable addition is the ZEISS Style Bokeh, which creates an oval blur effect in the background, leaving the subject sharp and drawing the viewer’s attention.
This kind of effect has been a hallmark of high-end videography and cinematography, but now it’s available to smartphone users, elevating content creation to a new level.