vivo's V40 Series brings cinematic portrait video with ZEISS Lenses

However, the V40 marks a major milestone as the first V series device to feature ZEISS optics. It represents a new era for mobile photography and videography, empowering users to create stunning visual stories with the ease and convenience of a smartphone.

ZEISS, the international leading company in the field of optics with more than 178 years of unmatched experience, has been a part of historic moments, from capturing the first steps on the moon to providing lenses for Oscar-winning films like The Lord of the Rings. So far, 278 movies have been filmed using ZEISS lenses, a leading company in the film industry. Now, this premium technology is available with the V series.