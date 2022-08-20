Xiaomi posts 20pc revenue fall

China's Xiaomi Corp posted a steep drop in second quarter revenue on Friday as the world's biggest smartphone market shrank, hit by strict Covid restrictions.

Sales fell 20 per cent year on year to 70.17 billion yuan ($10.31 billion), missing estimates and marking a steeper decline from the previous quarter when the company posted its first revenue drop since listing.

Net income fell 67 per cent to 2.08 billion yuan, also missing analysts' estimates.