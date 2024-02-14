Dynamic Solution Innovators achieves CMMI recognition

Dynamic Solution Innovators Limited (DSi), renowned for its excellence in software services, has attained the prestigious CMMI Level 3 appraisal, a testament to its commitment to international standards in software development services.

Mojahedul Haque Abul Hasanat, Chairman & CTO, and Md. Mushraful Hoque, Director of Technology, was honored to receive this recognition from DSi's CMMI Implementation partner, United Certification Services Limited (Unicert), during a ceremonious event held at the company's headquarters.