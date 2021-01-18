Daraz Mall Festival from 17 January

Online shopping platform Daraz Bangladesh has launched its signature campaign ‘DarazMall Festival’ for the third time. The shopping-fest started on 17 January and will continue till 23 January on the Daraz’s mobile app and website.
Dabur, Esquire Electronics, Focallure, Nestle, Puma, and Ribana are the campaign co-sponsors for the festival. Motorola, Wild Stone, Germnil, and Dettol Bodywash are also facilitating Daraz as brand partners. City Bank and South East Bank are the payment partners of the festival.
Vouchers, flash sales, deals under Tk 499, Tk 999 and Tk 1999, review and win, celebrity live giveaways, brand free shipping are the key attractions of the DarazMall Festival. Brand lovers of the country can utilise this opportunity to grab their desired products in their original quality at a much lower price with the offers and prizes. Products from various categories such as computers, mobile phones and home appliances as well as fashion, health, beauty and daily accessories will be available at the festival.
DarazMall is the channel of Daraz from where customers get to purchase world-famous brand products with complete authenticity assured. Daraz holds a collection of genuine accessories and maintains a 14-Days Return Policy for the customers’ convenience.
Daraz is also offering various types of bank discounts and cash back facilities with their payment partners. City Bank customers can avail a 10% discount up to Tk 500 per user for a single transaction in the DarazMall Festival. 10% cashback up to Tk 500 applies for each prepaid and credit card user of the SouthEast Bank for a single transaction.
Daraz Mall team leader Monica Kabir said, “Customers often face difficulty validating the authenticity of the products due to lack of credibility of the sellers. But in our e-commerce landscape, Alibaba’s long-established commitment and Daraz’s credibility gives the brand lovers in Bangladesh a chance to grab their desired items from DarazMall without worrying. DarazMall Festival has been immensely successful for us in the past, and we are confident regarding the ongoing one as well.”