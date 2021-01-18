Daraz Mall Festival from 17 January

Online shopping platform Daraz Bangladesh has launched its signature campaign ‘DarazMall Festival’ for the third time. The shopping-fest started on 17 January and will continue till 23 January on the Daraz’s mobile app and website.

Dabur, Esquire Electronics, Focallure, Nestle, Puma, and Ribana are the campaign co-sponsors for the festival. Motorola, Wild Stone, Germnil, and Dettol Bodywash are also facilitating Daraz as brand partners. City Bank and South East Bank are the payment partners of the festival.

Vouchers, flash sales, deals under Tk 499, Tk 999 and Tk 1999, review and win, celebrity live giveaways, brand free shipping are the key attractions of the DarazMall Festival. Brand lovers of the country can utilise this opportunity to grab their desired products in their original quality at a much lower price with the offers and prizes. Products from various categories such as computers, mobile phones and home appliances as well as fashion, health, beauty and daily accessories will be available at the festival.