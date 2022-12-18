Japan-Bangladesh group art exhibition begins in Dhaka

A six-day exhibition titled ‘Japan & Bangladesh – A Group Art Exhibition’ began at Zainul Gallery, Faculty of Fine Art of the University of Dhaka, on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

The Embassy of Japan in Dhaka and the Department of Drawing and Painting of University of Dhaka organised the event. bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider is proud to be one of the associates of this exhibition.