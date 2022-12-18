Japan-Bangladesh group art exhibition begins in Dhaka

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on Saturday, 17 December 2022 at Zainul Gallery, Faculty of Fine Art of the University of Dhaka and the exhibition would remain open until 22 December from 11:00am to 8:00pm daily.
Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice chancellor of University of Dhaka inaugurated the exhibition. Machida Tatsuya, deputy chief of mission (DCM) of the embassy of Japan in Bangladesh was present as the special guest and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash Limited was present as the guest of honour.
Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash along with the eminent art enthusiasts were also present at the event.
The exhibition is featuring 32 works of the 16 artists in different mediums including: Japanese artists Meo Sato, Ikeda Yoshito, Kota Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Uryu, Erina Matsui, Akiyo Ooe, Azusa Kobayashi and Bangladeshi artists Mohammad Eunus, Jamal Ahmed, Mostafizul Haque, Nisar Hossain, Sheikh Afzal, Mohammad Iqbal, Anisuzzaman, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa and Najmun Nahar Keya.
The event will remain open until Thursday, 22 December from 11:00am to 8:00pm daily.