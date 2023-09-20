Meghna Bank holds 10th AGM

Meghna Bank has held its 10th annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, 19 September, 2023.
According to a press release, HN Ashequr Rahman, founder chairman of Meghna Bank, presided over the event.
Among others, SM Rezaur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee, Rehana Ashequr Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee, Syed Ferhat Anwar, independent director, Sohail R K Hussain, managing director and CEO, as well as other esteemed directors and sponsors attended the AGM.
In the AGM, the shareholders approved the financial statements for the year 2022.