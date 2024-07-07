BRAC Business School hosts closing ceremony for ‘Uddami Ami’ Women Entrepreneurship Training Program

Md. Rezaul Karim, Company Secretary, HATIL was delighted to host the women entrepreneurs at HATIL Factory for the Industry Visit session of Uddami Ami. Rezaul earnestly requested BRAC Business School and BRAC University to undertake developing local business cases so that students and entrepreneurs can learn the local context of dynamics of business in Bangladesh.

David Dowland continued the praise on the courageous entrepreneurs and thanked BRAC Business School, BRAC Bank PLC, Bangladesh Bank and Hatil Furnitures on their collaborative effort to make the training program a success.