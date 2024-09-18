CHARU Ceramic introduces sleek COTTO one piece toilet for bathrooms
CHARU Ceramic has emerged as a prominent force in the ceramic industry, in Bangladesh. Its journey towards excellence began with a vision to bring innovation, style, and impeccable quality to the world of sanitary ware in Bangladesh.
A pioneering partnership in 2016, CHARU Ceramic marked a significant milestone by entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SCG, a globally renowned leader in building materials from Thailand.
This strategic collaboration laid the foundation for crafting two of the finest sanitary ware brands in Bangladesh- CHARU and COTTO, according to a press release.
Maintaining lead in the ceramic industry, in August 2024, they announced the introduction of one piece to the Bangladesh Market. CHARU’s commitment to quality, style, and innovation drives them to create products that exceed customer expectations.
They expect that it will solidify their reputation as the leader in the ceramic industry. New one piece toilet has a sleek and contemporary design which is perfect for modern interiors. Crafted with the latest advancements, COTTO toilets offer exceptional efficiency and hygiene. The quick and hassle-free installation system will make your life more convenient.
A profound focus on smart and eco-friendly solutions-to enhance user experience with contributing to a more sustainable future. Such as: reduced water consumption and various types of siphon flushing system.
Meanwhile, tornado flush and rimless design will give you a super smooth flushing experience. Moreover, the usage of hygiene glaze is a unique method that develops the surface coating with an anti-bacterial properties to certify the superlative effectiveness to the flushing system. Innovative green sanitary wares of CHARU and COTTO are eco-friendly- featuring 33 per cent water saving technologies and sustainable materials
CHARU invites all to experience the remarkable additions to their product line from this August and elevate living spaces with CHARU Ceramic.