CHARU Ceramic introduces sleek COTTO one piece toilet for bathrooms

CHARU Ceramic has emerged as a prominent force in the ceramic industry, in Bangladesh. Its journey towards excellence began with a vision to bring innovation, style, and impeccable quality to the world of sanitary ware in Bangladesh.

A pioneering partnership in 2016, CHARU Ceramic marked a significant milestone by entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SCG, a globally renowned leader in building materials from Thailand.

This strategic collaboration laid the foundation for crafting two of the finest sanitary ware brands in Bangladesh- CHARU and COTTO, according to a press release.