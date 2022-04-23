Golam Murshed: Youngest MD of biggest company

Asked how he feels with the opportunity of discharging duties at such a high position, he said, “I am enjoying it actually. I also think about the liabilities. It seems that there are lots of things to do. Again, I have to think about how effective my work is. Some 40,000 families are involved with the company and I have many responsibilities towards them. On the whole, I have to think whether I am utilising every moment or not.”

Golam Murshed also talked about his daily routine. He is an early riser since student life and is maintaining the practice till the date. The first thing he does after waking up in the early morning is look through his cell phone. Apart from checking messages, he has to keep himself posted about the factory activities as it runs round the clock. He checks if any issue has arisen in the factory in the night after he had fell asleep.

Then he gets ready and reaches office by 10:30am. He said, “The office is my favorite place. I feel a kind of serenity here. I also feel good at the factory. In fact, I like to work. I think you have to utilise your position if you want to do anything.”

He plays badminton after office and plays football once in a week.