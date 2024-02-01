Grameenphone unveils state-of-the-art data centre to facilitate ‘smart Bangladesh’

“This accomplishment lays another cornerstone for a digitally advanced smart Bangladesh. This facility not only confirms our pledge to lead the way in technological innovations but also demonstrates our devotion to putting our customers first in every aspect of our work, guaranteeing a future of technological progress and reliability in delivering superior customer oexperience,” said Yasir Azman.

He expressed gratitude to ZTE for constructing this cutting-edge, environment friendly infrastructure.

Ma Liang, MD of Engineering Service of ZTE Bangladesh, praised the data centre’s cutting-edge and creative technology, stating, “The Super Core Data Centre is like the body’s heart. It needs to be safe and healthy to support the business. The data centre uses the best and most innovative technology in the industry. It has multiple levels of protection to ensure its reliability.”

“It will also be the first private sector Telco Data Centre in Bangladesh to meet the Uptime Tier-III standard. It follows the principles of saving energy and reducing emissions, and it has a smart energy management system that makes it efficient and eco-friendly,” he added.