Grameenphone unveils state-of-the-art data centre to facilitate ‘smart Bangladesh’
Grameenphone, with the commitment to building a Smart Bangladesh, has inaugurated its first “Tier III Standard Data Centre”, a groundbreaking hi-tech initiative that sets new benchmarks in reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of network.
Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of the telecom service provider, inaugurated the data centre at a ceremony in Sylhet on Tuesday.
Yan Changzhi, VP, president of South Asia Region, ZTE Corporation; Ma Liang (Jerry), MD of Engineering Service of ZTE Bangladesh; Jai Prakash, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Grameenphone, and other key management members from both the organisations were also present at the event.
Customers will benefit directly from higher data speed and quality of services, ensuring a superior customer experience. The facility guarantees uninterrupted services, even in the face of unforeseen challenges, said a media release.
Besides, environmental sustainability is a key focus of the Sylhet Data Centre, aligning with Grameenphone’s commitment to sustainability.
The use of NOVEC gas for auto fire suppression not only enhances safety measures but also reflects Grameenphone’s dedication to eco-friendly practices. A high-tech monitoring system with intrusion detection capabilities ensures the utmost security for the valuable data stored, protecting the privacy of customers’ valuable data in this digital era.
The data centre stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Grameenphone and ZTE in bringing about this technological marvel, showcasing their commitment to advancing innovation and ensuring a future-ready infrastructure that caters to the evolving needs of the digital landscape.
The Super Core Data Centre, having a capacity of 4 MW load, is the largest among any Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Bangladesh. The work for this data centre started in January 2023.
“This accomplishment lays another cornerstone for a digitally advanced smart Bangladesh. This facility not only confirms our pledge to lead the way in technological innovations but also demonstrates our devotion to putting our customers first in every aspect of our work, guaranteeing a future of technological progress and reliability in delivering superior customer oexperience,” said Yasir Azman.
He expressed gratitude to ZTE for constructing this cutting-edge, environment friendly infrastructure.
Ma Liang, MD of Engineering Service of ZTE Bangladesh, praised the data centre’s cutting-edge and creative technology, stating, “The Super Core Data Centre is like the body’s heart. It needs to be safe and healthy to support the business. The data centre uses the best and most innovative technology in the industry. It has multiple levels of protection to ensure its reliability.”
“It will also be the first private sector Telco Data Centre in Bangladesh to meet the Uptime Tier-III standard. It follows the principles of saving energy and reducing emissions, and it has a smart energy management system that makes it efficient and eco-friendly,” he added.