Results of Airline of the Year-2024 announced

Based on the opinions of frequent flyers, Emirates has been voted the Best International Airline, US-Bangla Airlines the Best Domestic Airline, and Saudia Cargo the Best Cargo Airline in the “ShareTrip–Monitor Airline of the Year 2024” awards.

The official announcement was made on 5 July 2025 at a ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, says a press release.

This year’s online survey saw participation from over 3,000 frequent travelers. Airlines received Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies in record number of 23 award categories. (Full results are attached.)

In special recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development and progress of Bangladesh’s travel industry, the Jury Committee presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Taufiq Uddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Galaxy Bangladesh.