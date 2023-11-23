Social Islami Bank celebrated 28th anniversary

Social Islami Bank PLC celebrated 28th Anniversary at its head office cutting a cake on Wednesday, 22 November, stated a press release.
Vice chairmen Md Kamal Uddin and Md Sayedur Rahman were present as guest of honor while managing director and CEO Zafar Alam presided over the programme.
Directors Md Jahangir Hossain and Mohammad Abul Kalam and ex-director professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PhD, deputy managing directors Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan along with executives of the head office were also present in the programme.
The anniversary celebration was also simultaneously observed at the bank’s 179 branches, 213 sub-branches, 375 agent banking outlets and 41 collection booths across the country.
The vice chairmen greeted everyone and expressed their gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers for their support throughout the long journey of the bank.
MD and CEO Zafar Alam mentioned various achievements of the bank and urged all to work with dedication and provide service with excellence.