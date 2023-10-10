Lay's scores big with Shakib, Soumya and Taskin as brand ambassadors

In a delightful surprise, Lay's, one of the world’s most loved potato chip brands under the PepsiCo umbrella, has launched an engaging campaign that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The campaign stars cricket icons Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed Tazim and Soumya Sarkar as the brand's ambassadors, engaging in a friendly banter while celebrating their shared love for Made-In-Bangladesh Lay’ chips.

Together, this dynamic trio will play essential roles in the upcoming Lay's campaigns, endorsing the brand and its irresistible products across digital platforms including Facebook & YouTube.