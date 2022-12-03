Banglalink, bKash tie up to facilitate World Cup live streaming on Toffee

Abdul Muqit Ahmed, digital services director of Toffee and Mahfuz Sadique, chief communications officer of bKash, recently exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash along with senior officials of both the organisations were present at the event.

Under this collaboration, customers will get notifications on the availability of mobile data before every match after opening the Toffee app throughout the World Cup.