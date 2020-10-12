Othoba.com offers special discount for 10-10 Festival

The 10-10 mega online shopping festival has started on popular e-commerce site othoba.com, reports UNB.
Centering the festival, othoba.com is giving special discounts on various products and free home delivery services to its customers, said a press release on Sunday.
Country’s top 14 e-commerce companies are participating in the festival with the slogan “Keeping the local currency at home”.
The festival has started on 10 October and will continue till 20 October.
Mahamudul Haque Ullash, head of business at Othoba.com said, this year online shopping festival has started to take the domestic online shopping industry one step further where othoba.com is offering various discounts and gift hamper.
During the campaign, customers can purchase books, clothes, watches, gifts items, smartphones, electronic items, makeup box and various types of products with attractive discounts. The customers will also get free home delivery service for any products across the country under the campaign.
He also said, customers will get 10 per cent instant cashback for payments through Bkash.
Therefore, customers will get cashback of Tk 200 per day and a total of Tk 1,000.