Othoba.com offers special discount for 10-10 Festival

The 10-10 mega online shopping festival has started on popular e-commerce site othoba.com, reports UNB.

Centering the festival, othoba.com is giving special discounts on various products and free home delivery services to its customers, said a press release on Sunday.

Country’s top 14 e-commerce companies are participating in the festival with the slogan “Keeping the local currency at home”.

The festival has started on 10 October and will continue till 20 October.