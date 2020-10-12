Othoba.com offers special discount for 10-10 Festival

Prothom Alo English Desk
British supermarket group Tesco has launched a scheme in Malaysia based on bags with barcodes, giving customers discounts on their shopping every time they reuse the bags
British supermarket group Tesco has launched a scheme in Malaysia based on bags with barcodes, giving customers discounts on their shopping every time they reuse the bags

The 10-10 mega online shopping festival has started on popular e-commerce site othoba.com, reports UNB.

Centering the festival, othoba.com is giving special discounts on various products and free home delivery services to its customers, said a press release on Sunday.

Country’s top 14 e-commerce companies are participating in the festival with the slogan “Keeping the local currency at home”.

The festival has started on 10 October and will continue till 20 October.

Advertisement

Mahamudul Haque Ullash, head of business at Othoba.com said, this year online shopping festival has started to take the domestic online shopping industry one step further where othoba.com is offering various discounts and gift hamper.

During the campaign, customers can purchase books, clothes, watches, gifts items, smartphones, electronic items, makeup box and various types of products with attractive discounts. The customers will also get free home delivery service for any products across the country under the campaign.

He also said, customers will get 10 per cent instant cashback for payments through Bkash.

Therefore, customers will get cashback of Tk 200 per day and a total of Tk 1,000.

More News

NOVOAIR offers winter holiday package

NOVOAIR logo

US-Bangla resumes Muscat flights from 1 Oct

An aircraft of US-Bangla Airlines in flight

Walton share trade to debut on 23 Sept

Walton share trade to debut on 23 Sept

KSA resumes international flight operations

An aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines