Samsung offers discounts on TV purchase

The discount offers include models – 43-inch 43AU7700 at Tk 54,900 (original price Tk 59,900); 50-inch 50AU7700 at Tk 72,900 (original price Tk 79,900); 55-inch 55AU7700 at Tk 89,900 (original price Tk 99,900); 65-inch 65AU7700 at Tk 116,900 (original price Tk 134,900); 55-inch 55Q60A at Tk 125,000 (original price Tk 144,900); 75-inch 75AU8000 at Tk 242,000 (original price Tk 264,900); and 85AU80000 at Tk 375,000 (original price Tk 399,900).

On top of the huge discounts, customers can also avail of the exchange offer worth up to Tk 5,000.