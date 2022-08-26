Samsung offers discounts on TV purchase

The discount offers include models – 43-inch 43AU7700 at Tk 54,900 (original price Tk 59,900); 50-inch 50AU7700 at Tk 72,900 (original price Tk 79,900); 55-inch 55AU7700 at Tk 89,900 (original price Tk 99,900); 65-inch 65AU7700 at Tk 116,900 (original price Tk 134,900); 55-inch 55Q60A at Tk 125,000 (original price Tk 144,900); 75-inch 75AU8000 at Tk 242,000 (original price Tk 264,900); and 85AU80000 at Tk 375,000 (original price Tk 399,900).
On top of the huge discounts, customers can also avail of the exchange offer worth up to Tk 5,000.
Samsung Consumers Electronics Director and Head of Business Shahriar Bin Lutfor said, “At Samsung, we have recognised the rising demand for bigger screen TVs. Customers now prefer superior quality in-home entertainment solutions; hence, they want to avail bigger TVs, offering a cinematic viewing experience right at home. To meet such transforming demands, we have brought the Big TV Days campaign to offer our customers the best-in-class. The message is simple- the bigger the screen higher is the deal.”
The “Big TV Days” discount offers can be availed at official Samsung Consumer Electronic outlets, it added.