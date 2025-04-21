JCD leaders roam around town on auto-rickshaw putting feet on BCL activist
A youth was holding another under his feet on an auto-rickshaw while roaming around the town playing loud music. Although the victim was screaming to leave him alone, the youths in frenzy were not paying any attention. They roamed around nearly 2 kilometres on the main road of the town like this. A video of such an incident went viral on Facebook Sunday.
The incident occurred in the Kanaikhali area of Natore town. The victim was identified as Faisal Hossain, 25, an activist of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League. He lives in the Kanaikhali area of the town. The youths who were torturing him were Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists.
Faisal Hossain said he was assaulted by ward-7 Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) president SM Jubayer and general secretary from behind on his way home from the Fire Service intersection of the city. They both are followers of Nawab Sirajuddaula Government College Chhatra Dal unit president SM Jubayer.
First, they started beating up Faisal Hossain on the road divider indiscriminately. Then they took an auto-rickshaw and continued to torture holding him under the feet while roaming around the town. As the victim asked them as to why they were beating him, the JCD leaders said, “As you are involved with the Chhatra League.”
He was released only after signing a bond that he would not be involved in Chhatra League’s politics anymore. He was handed over to his family by the JCD leaders afterwards.
Meanwhile, both JCD leaders went into hiding following the incident. This correspondent could not contact them either.
However, their leader and Nawab Sirajuddaula Government College Chhatra Dal unit president SM Jubayer said the incident happened beyond his knowledge.
He claimed the youths involved in the incident are common students.
“It was not right. However, the BCL activists were involved in far more brutal activities during the Awami League rule. They would harass the opposition activists anywhere at whim,” he added.
A youth named Dastagir Islam, introducing him as an Awami League supporter, posted a video of the incident, saying, “Will we forget this barbaric act? Never. We will respond far stronger. Inshallah, we will ensure justice for this barbaric torture on active BCL activist Kadar (Faisal).”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Natore Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mahbur Rahman said no complaint has been filed over the incident. Actions will be taken if a complaint is filed.