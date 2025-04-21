JCD leaders roam around town on auto-rickshaw putting feet on BCL activist

A youth was holding another under his feet on an auto-rickshaw while roaming around the town playing loud music. Although the victim was screaming to leave him alone, the youths in frenzy were not paying any attention. They roamed around nearly 2 kilometres on the main road of the town like this. A video of such an incident went viral on Facebook Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Kanaikhali area of Natore town. The victim was identified as Faisal Hossain, 25, an activist of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League. He lives in the Kanaikhali area of the town. The youths who were torturing him were Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists.

Faisal Hossain said he was assaulted by ward-7 Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) president SM Jubayer and general secretary from behind on his way home from the Fire Service intersection of the city. They both are followers of Nawab Sirajuddaula Government College Chhatra Dal unit president SM Jubayer.