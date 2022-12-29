Grameenphone scores highest taxpayer award in telecom sector

Grameenphone has been honoured as the highest taxpayer for 2021-22 fiscal in the telecommunication sector.

The telecom operator attained the recognition for seven fiscal years in a row.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) conferred the award to Grameenphone during an event Wednesday in Dhaka. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest at the event.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, received the award.