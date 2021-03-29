Realme 8 pro to be launched through an exhibition

For the first time in Bangladesh, “Realme 8 Pro” is going to be launched through an exhibition with photos taken with the 108-megapixel camera. Realme 8 Pro and Realme C21 are going to be launched in the Bangladeshi market at 12:00pm on 3 April.

Realme 8 Pro is one of the first smartphones in Bangladesh with 108-megapixel camera. On the occasion of the launch, a photo exhibition will be held displaying the snaps taken with the 108MP camera, so that fans could see the photographs taken by Realme 8 Pro and gather first-hand experience of using it.

Realme 8 Pro features 108MP ultra quad camera with Samsung HM2 sensor and 50W super dart charger, which takes only 17 minutes to get 50 per cent charged. The Realme 8 Pro boasts an 8.1mm slim light design and a stylish outlook.