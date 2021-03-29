Realme 8 pro to be launched through an exhibition

For the first time in Bangladesh, “Realme 8 Pro” is going to be launched through an exhibition with photos taken with the 108-megapixel camera. Realme 8 Pro and Realme C21 are going to be launched in the Bangladeshi market at 12:00pm on 3 April.
Realme 8 Pro is one of the first smartphones in Bangladesh with 108-megapixel camera. On the occasion of the launch, a photo exhibition will be held displaying the snaps taken with the 108MP camera, so that fans could see the photographs taken by Realme 8 Pro and gather first-hand experience of using it.
Realme 8 Pro features 108MP ultra quad camera with Samsung HM2 sensor and 50W super dart charger, which takes only 17 minutes to get 50 per cent charged. The Realme 8 Pro boasts an 8.1mm slim light design and a stylish outlook.
Realme 8 Pro can choose the best ISO setup automatically, so that the users can always take a clear, bright, hierarchical and colorful photo, no matter whether it is dark or light.
Along with the 8 series, Realme will also launch another upgraded C Series handset - the "Realme C21". This is the first phone in the Realme C series to be TÜV Rheinland high reliability certified.
It boasts long battery life with 5000mAh massive battery that supports reverse charging. With the super power saving mode on, this phone can go for 47-day super long standby.
Powered by Helio G35 12nm octa-core 64bits processor, Realme C21 features 13MP AI triple camera and instant fingerprint sensor. It has a primary camera that adopts 13MP image sensor with large area, with f/2.2 large aperture that secures enough light and makes your pictures clearer and brighter.