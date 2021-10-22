RFL launches awareness campaign on water wastage

Moreover, anyone can win prizes by sharing ideas on water wastage. Details of the campaign can be found on the RFL Bathroom Fittings Facebook page, according to a media statement.
RN Paul said, “Most of the extracted water is wasted due to our negligence. It is possible to prevent the wastage of water with little awareness.”
Shariful Islam, assistant general manager (marketing) of RFL Bathroom Fittings, said, “The supply of pure water is declining due to daily wastage, which is a big threat to our lives and the next generation. We have launched a campaign to prevent water wastage by changing our habits.”