Grameenphone participates at Regional Climate Summit 2023

Grameenphone is a part of the Regional Climate Summit 2023 as gold sponsor held at a hotel in Dhaka from 8 to 10 September.

The summit is being organised by Climate Parliament Bangladesh with a tagline `Towards a Resilient South Asia’.

According to a press release, Hans Martin Henrichsen, chief corporate affairs officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone and Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer (CBO) of Grameenphone, are taking part in the summit as panelists and keynote speakers, respectively.