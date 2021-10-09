Samsung Galaxy A03s hits market

Samsung has launched its newest member in the Galaxy A-series - the Galaxy A03s in Bangladesh market, said a press release.

The Galaxy A03s is priced at Tk 13,999 and available in three colours - black, white, and blue.

The smartphone boasts 6.5-inch HD+ infinity-V Display that provides vivid and crisp clarity. With the 20:9 aspect ratio, the phone provides users with a more cinematic, wide immersive video and gaming experience.