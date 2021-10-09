Samsung Galaxy A03s hits market

The Galaxy A03s is equipped with a triple camera setup to capture images and videos in clear detail. The triple rear camera includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP micro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. The phone also has a 5MP front camera that produces amazing selfie shots.
The device is powered by an advanced Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 64GB ROM, which is expandable with up to a 1TB micro SD card.
It features 5000mAh battery with Type-C charger allowing fans to enjoy more time watching content and less time charging the phone.
The Galaxy A03s also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to ensure the user a safe and convenient way to unlock and maintain user’s data privacy and security.
Besides, the haze and matt effect appearance provide customers with a strong grip on its curves that it easy hold while watching content or scrolling through social media.
Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “We, at Samsung, always prioritize innovation and consumers’ convenience above everything else. Samsung fans have come to love our Galaxy A devices over the many years.
“The latest addition to the A-series family is equally as good with multi-functional qualities that are well-suited for both millennial and adults. It provides users with astonishing features that are truly important to them and creates an awesome smartphone experience. We are thrilled for the fans to try the Galaxy A03s and delve deeper into the awesome adventure it has to offer,” he added.