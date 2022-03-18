Thai Emerald wins ‘Thai SELECT’ certificate

The office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy and Thai Emerald jointly organised the Thai SELECT certificate giving ceremony at Thai Emerald in the city on Thursday afternoon.
Khemathat Archawathamrong, Director of Thai Trade centre Dhaka, Vachirachai Sirisampan, Director and Vaishali Sharma, Marketing Officer of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi Office also attended the event among others.
This initiative helps people discover Thailand’s traditional flavours and encourages chefs and restaurants to strive for the highest quality in food, ingredients, and service.
Awarded restaurants focus on upholding traditional Thai methods of cooking and aim to include authentic Thai ingredients throughout their menus.
Where ingredients from Thailand cannot be sourced, Thai SELECT restaurants substitute with local options that allow the flavours of Thailand to be honoured.
The award is divided in two categories; Thai ready-to-eat/ready-to-cook products and Thai restaurants.
The symbol is given to restaurants in three categories, assessed by type of restaurant, decoration, and level of food and service excellence.
The categories are Thai SELECT Signature, Thai SELECT Classic and Thai SELECT Casual.
Thai SELECT Signature is the highest level of accreditation, given to restaurants that exceed all of the criteria.
Restaurants awarded this certification personify authentic Thai characteristics, serve Thai food made with quality ingredients, offer an elevated setting, and provide outstanding service. At present Thai Emerald, Gulshan has achieved this level in Bangladesh.
Currently, 1,354 Thai SELECT certified restaurants are available across the world.
Among them, there are 456 in USA, 297 in Europe, 357 in Asia, 88 in ASEAN, 106 in Australia, 24 in Africa and 26 restaurants in the Middle East.
There were 3 Thai SELECT certified restaurants in Bangladesh. But at present, only Thai Emerald, Gulshan is continuing the business.