Thai Emerald wins ‘Thai SELECT’ certificate

Awarded restaurants focus on upholding traditional Thai methods of cooking and aim to include authentic Thai ingredients throughout their menus.

Where ingredients from Thailand cannot be sourced, Thai SELECT restaurants substitute with local options that allow the flavours of Thailand to be honoured.

The award is divided in two categories; Thai ready-to-eat/ready-to-cook products and Thai restaurants.

The symbol is given to restaurants in three categories, assessed by type of restaurant, decoration, and level of food and service excellence.

The categories are Thai SELECT Signature, Thai SELECT Classic and Thai SELECT Casual.