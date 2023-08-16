The concept of community clinic must be clear to all as it is not a usual hospital in nature but a unique collaboration between private and public sectors to ensure universal health services for the community people, says Syed Modasser Ali, chairman of Community Clinic Health Service Trust (CCHST) under the health directorate.

“The government is planning to increase the number of Community Health Care Providers (CHCP) from one to two for each of the Community Clinics across the country,” he told a discussion at BMRC Bhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.