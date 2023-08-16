The concept of community clinic must be clear to all as it is not a usual hospital in nature but a unique collaboration between private and public sectors to ensure universal health services for the community people, says Syed Modasser Ali, chairman of Community Clinic Health Service Trust (CCHST) under the health directorate.
“The government is planning to increase the number of Community Health Care Providers (CHCP) from one to two for each of the Community Clinics across the country,” he told a discussion at BMRC Bhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.
According to a press release, the CCHST chairman urged the government and private physicians, health workers, NGO workers not to provide services only but to reach people’s hearts and that is the only parameter of a physician’s success.
The discussion on “Sustaining quality primary health services and nutrition activities in southwest Bangladesh” was organised by World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) under USAID’s Nobo Jatra Project II (NJP II).
Quiume Talukder, line director of Community Based Health Care (CBHC), CCHST, presided over the discussion, attended by Tulshi Ranjan Saha, managing director (additional secretary) of CCHST; Shahana Parveen, national coordinator of Community Group (CG) and Community Support Group (CSG) of CCHST as special guests.
Lima Hanna Daring, chief of party (CoP), NJP II, delivered the welcome speech and shared the objectives of the discussion. Geeta Rani Devi, deputy programme manager (DPM) of Community Mobilization, CBHC, CCHST, moderated the discussion. Rafiqul Islam, deputy secretary, CBHC, CCHST; Bimal Chandra Deb, assistant secretary, CBHC, CCHST among others were present.
Nirmal Sarker, senior technical advisor, NJP II, WVB, shared a presentation on the project experiences and activities from the implementation of integrated GMP session at the EPI sites. Feroz Ahmed, MCHN advisor, NJP II, was present at the event.
Tulshi Ranjan Saha, managing director (additional secretary) of CCHST, said “WVB has been working well for a long time in Bangladesh. I witnessed their great works at Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira and Bogura district.”
Growth monitoring and promotion (GMP) is very necessary for children’s growth, he said, adding that it is a must to ensure a future healthy nation.
Quiume Talukder, line director, CBHC, CCHST, said “I’m happy to know that NJP II is not only working for health but also working for financial development of marginal people. It is necessary to ensure financial solvency to ensure nutritious food intake.”
The line director appreciated the NJP’s financial aid for the marginal pregnant women and said that the CBHC will continue supporting World Vision Bangladesh.