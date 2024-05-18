Robi, Banglalink consider sharing of network resources

At the program, Robi and Banglalink signed the MoU to strengthen their collaboration in sharing network resources.

This innovative collaboration reflects the telecom industry's commitment to delivering best-in-class services. It has the potential to be a nation-building effort, allowing customers from both operators to benefit from a wide range of digital services, advancing their journey as smart citizens in a Smart Bangladesh.

In a joint statement, Banglalink and Robi said, “This potential collaboration is a timely and dynamic initiative that will transform telecommunications in Bangladesh. We are excited for our customers to experience improved service quality with expanded and uninterrupted nationwide coverage. Our first step is to evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of network sharing. With the necessary policy changes and regulatory approval, we will share network infrastructures. Our shared goal is to provide robust telecom connectivity for every citizen, contributing to the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041. We are grateful to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for their persistent support in facilitating such forward-looking initiatives.”