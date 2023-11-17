ICAB president meet CEOs of IFAC, CAPA

President M Moniruzzaman FCA and chief operating officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique FCA of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) are seen in a photo session with the chief executive officer of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Kevin Dancey and chief executive officer of the Conference of Asia and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) Brian Blood during the IFAC Council Meeting held in Vienna, Austria on 15 November. ICAB is one of the few founding members of IFAC and also a member of CAPA.