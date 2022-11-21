GP gets permission to sell 78,000 more SIMs

Besides, the sales information will have to be submitted to the BTRC every month.
On 29 June, 2022, BTRC placed an indefinite suspension on new Grameenphone SIM card sales due to the operator’s “failure to provide quality service”.
However, in mid-September, Grameenphone was given a go-ahead to sell unused old numbers approved before the SIM sales ban was put in place. But the telecom regulator backtracked from its decision on 6 November and slapped a restriction on the sales of all types of connections.