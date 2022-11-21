Local

GP gets permission to sell 78,000 more SIMs

The telecom regulator has allowed Grameenphone to sell 78,000 SIMs to the army, police, and other government and corporate customers.

After a ban on GP SIM sales on 29 June, 2022, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) withdrew its suspension on a number of conditions, according to a notice issued on Sunday.

Those include the selective corporate sales will be limited to allocated series for the entities and Grameenphone will not charge any money for the new connections, it added.

Besides, the sales information will have to be submitted to the BTRC every month.

On 29 June, 2022, BTRC placed an indefinite suspension on new Grameenphone SIM card sales due to the operator’s “failure to provide quality service”.

However, in mid-September, Grameenphone was given a go-ahead to sell unused old numbers approved before the SIM sales ban was put in place. But the telecom regulator backtracked from its decision on 6 November and slapped a restriction on the sales of all types of connections.

