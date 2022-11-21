GP gets permission to sell 78,000 more SIMs

The telecom regulator has allowed Grameenphone to sell 78,000 SIMs to the army, police, and other government and corporate customers.

After a ban on GP SIM sales on 29 June, 2022, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) withdrew its suspension on a number of conditions, according to a notice issued on Sunday.

Those include the selective corporate sales will be limited to allocated series for the entities and Grameenphone will not charge any money for the new connections, it added.