Grameenphone reports 5.2pc revenue growth in first half

“Top-line improvement continued as we wrap up the first half of 2022 supported by growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Total revenues registered a growth of 5.2 percent, reaching Tk74.21 billion for the first six months,” Jens Becker, CFO of Grameenphone, said.
“In the first half, subscription and traffic revenues grew by 5.6 per cent from last year. The data segment continued as the key driver behind our performance, with a 5.7 per cent growth in data users and 52.9 per cent growth in data usage.”
“In the first half, EBITDA grew by 3 per cent year-on-year driven by top-line growth, with a 61.1 per cent EBITDA margin. Net profit after tax improved to Tk17.30 billion, with a margin of 23.3 per cent,” Jens said.
“We are pleased to announce that the board of directors recommended an interim dividend of Tk12.50 per share for our shareholders at the board meeting held on 17 July, 2021.”
During the second quarter of 2022, Grameenphone invested Tk 5.6 billion in network coverage and expansion. At the end of the quarter, the operator’s total number of sites stood at 19,439.
The company paid Tk 54.30 billion equalling 73.1 per cent of its total revenues, to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, 4G licence and spectrum assignment during the first half of 2022, according to a media statement.