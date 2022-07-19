Grameenphone reports 5.2pc revenue growth in first half

Telecom operator Grameenphone has reported revenues of Tk74.21 billion for the first six months of 2022, logging a growth of 5.2 per cent from the same period last year.

In the second quarter, the company acquired 0.9 million new subscribers, reaching 84.6 million subscribers at the end of the first half.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said: “We continued to expand our network and spectrum rollout, reaching over 18400 4G sites within the first half of 2022. Driven by enhanced network experience and innovative products, our subscribers grew by 3.2 per cent year-on-year to 84.6 million while 4G users grew by 32.7 per cent from last year, reaching 31.5 million.”