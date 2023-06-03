Meet & Greet service for GPStar Platinum Plus customers at Dhaka airport

As a part of its commitment to prioritize customer satisfaction, Grameenphone recently introduced a complimentary “Meet & Greet” service at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, enhancing the travel experience exclusively for its loyal GPStar Platinum Plus customers, said a press release.

Starting from 16 May 2023, GPStar Platinum Plus customers can look forward to a seamless experience at the airport while traveling to and from Bangladesh.