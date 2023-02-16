Banglalink offers relief to Turkey's earthquake victims

Under the relief initiative, warm clothes and sleeping bags will be distributed among victims in the quake-hit areas of Turkey.

Moreover, Banglalink users can stay connected to their near and dear ones in Turkey and Syria, making free ISD calls to these countries. The free service will be available until 23 February 2023, starting tomorrow.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said his company believes that its efforts as a socially responsible company should go beyond borders during such a catastrophic event.