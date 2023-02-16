Banglalink offers relief to Turkey's earthquake victims

Under the relief initiative, warm clothes and sleeping bags will be distributed among victims in the quake-hit areas of Turkey.
Moreover, Banglalink users can stay connected to their near and dear ones in Turkey and Syria, making free ISD calls to these countries. The free service will be available until 23 February 2023, starting tomorrow.
Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said his company believes that its efforts as a socially responsible company should go beyond borders during such a catastrophic event.
“Banglalink stands in solidarity with the victims amid the challenging time through this initiative. Our sincerest thoughts go out to those who have lost their close ones in the areas affected by the quake,” he said.
Also, Banglalink will remain committed to standing beside communities during challenging times, added Erik.