Fakhruddin Ahmed joins NCINGA to lead expansion in Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan

Global technology services provider NCINGA has appointed Fakhruddin Ahmed as the Managing Director of Bangladesh in its latest strategic move. Fakhruddin’s impressive career spans 20 years in the ICT industry.

As the former country head of Cisco, he was instrumental in establishing Cisco’s presence in Bangladesh. In addition to spearheading NCINGA’s expansion in Bangladesh, Fakhruddin will play an important role in advancing NCINGA’s growth in other South Asian countries and the Middle East.