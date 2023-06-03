Bengal Meat launches online portal for complete solution to Qurbani

Bengal Meat, a leading meat processing company, has once again introduced their Online Qurbani Haat, an innovative online portal that provides customers with a comprehensive solution for Qurbani (sacrifice) during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
The portal enables customers to conveniently order their desired cattle, ensuring they are slaughtered under the supervision of a representative from the Islamic Foundation and delivered by maintaining the proper cold chain throughout the process, according to a press release.
During a press conference held at Bengal Meat's headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday, officials announced the launch of their Qurbani portal for the ninth consecutive year.
The fisheries and livestock minister, SM Rezaul Karim, officially inaugurated the website, www.qurbani.bengalmeat.com, on 30 May. He commended the online Qurbani initiative, describing it as a noble example in building a Smart Bangladesh.
The press conference was attended by Bengal Meat's head of marketing, Shaikh Imran Aziz; Qurbani project lead, Foysal Ahamed; and senior manager of the human resource department, Nur Mohammad.
The newly launched Qurbani portal by Bengal Meat provides a range of services, including cattle selection, halal Qurbani, meat processing, online payment options, and efficient delivery services.