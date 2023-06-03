Bengal Meat launches online portal for complete solution to Qurbani

Bengal Meat, a leading meat processing company, has once again introduced their Online Qurbani Haat, an innovative online portal that provides customers with a comprehensive solution for Qurbani (sacrifice) during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The portal enables customers to conveniently order their desired cattle, ensuring they are slaughtered under the supervision of a representative from the Islamic Foundation and delivered by maintaining the proper cold chain throughout the process, according to a press release.