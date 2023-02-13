IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity

To support export and import-based businesses to cope with global uncertainties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, IFC is providing $50 million to Prime Bank Limited in Bangladesh, reports BSS.

This IFC funding will support working capital, trade finance, and foreign exchange liquidity needs of export and import based entities borrowing through Prime Bank’s Offshore Banking Unit.

The financing package is part of IFC’s ‘Fast Track Covid-19 Facility,’ a package designed to support countries and private sectors to cope with the impacts of the pandemic under the Working Capital Solutions (WCS) program, said a press release.