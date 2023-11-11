Jin Air keen to operate direct flights between Bangladesh, South Korea

Jin Air, a South Korean airline, has expressed interest to operate its flight operation with regular direct scheduled flights between Bangladesh and South Korea.

Already the carrier operated 121 direct chartered flights between Dhaka and Incheon in the last three years, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The Airline which is a subsidiary of the national carrier Korean Air group, has already conveyed its interest to establish direct scheduled commercial flights between Bangladesh and Korea to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Jin Air sees market potentials on Bangladesh-Korea direct scheduled flights as South Korea remains one of the largest foreign investors in Bangladesh since independence while the demand for foreign workers in South Korea has been steadily on the rise.