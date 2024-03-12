bKash offers discount coupon, cash back on Ramadan grocery shopping

During the holy month of Ramadan, customers can avail up to Tk 150 discount coupon by purchasing essential products through bKash payment at well-known superstores.

Besides, customers can also get up to Tk 100 cashback on bKash payment to buy groceries from online grocery shops, stated a press release.

At selected superstores, customers can get a Tk 50 discount coupon for a minimum purchase of Tk 1,500 during the month of Ramadan with bKash payment. Customers can avail discount coupon worth Tk 50 once a day and maximum of three times amounting Tk 150 during the campaign period.