bKash offers discount coupon, cash back on Ramadan grocery shopping
During the holy month of Ramadan, customers can avail up to Tk 150 discount coupon by purchasing essential products through bKash payment at well-known superstores.
Besides, customers can also get up to Tk 100 cashback on bKash payment to buy groceries from online grocery shops, stated a press release.
At selected superstores, customers can get a Tk 50 discount coupon for a minimum purchase of Tk 1,500 during the month of Ramadan with bKash payment. Customers can avail discount coupon worth Tk 50 once a day and maximum of three times amounting Tk 150 during the campaign period.
Discount coupons will be valid for four days after receiving it and to redeem the coupon, a minimum purchase of Tk 500 is required at selected merchant point.
Customers can get discount coupons at following superstores -- Agora, Almas Super Shop, Amana Big Bazar, Apon Bazaar, Apon Family Mart, Big Bazar Super Shop, Dhali Super Shop, Eastern Bazar, Meena Bazar, Momota Super Shop, Pick & Pay Supermarket, Prince Bazar, Prince Super Shop, STL Grocery Mart, Trust Family Needs, Wholesale Club, Kader's, Unimart, and Daily Shopping.
Customers can get discount coupons paying through bKash app, or by dialling *247#. The offer will remain valid till Eid day. Details of the campaign are available in the follow the link --https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/superstore24.
Meanwhile, on a minimum bKash payment of Tk 300 on purchases from selected online grocery shops, customers can get a 5 per cent cashback, up to Tk 100 during the campaign period.
The online shops where the cashback can be availed are-- Bazar 365, Chaldal.com, Bengal Meat, Rajshahi based Sroddhaa online shop, and Facebook based Neofarmers Bangladesh Ltd.
Customers can get the cashback through the bKash app, payment gateway (checkout payment, tokenized payment, direct charge), or by dialling *247#.
Customers need to make a bKash payment via direct charge to Chaldal.com only. The offer will remain valid till Eid day. Details of the offer is available in the following link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/superstore24-online.