bKash-Prothom Alo Trust calls for book donation for underprivileged children

Visiting the Ekushey Book Fair for the first time, Afsana, Sumaiya, Anaw, Anisa and Palash, students from MASTUL Foundation School and Orphanage, were very delighted. Their cheerfulness doubled as they received story books from bKash and Prothom Alo Trust.

In continuation to the last four book fairs, bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, is collecting books from the visitors, writers and publishers at the book fair this year also.

Besides, those who are living outside Dhaka can donate books going to nearest bKash’s Customer Care Centres across the country. Besides, people can also make donation from bKash app to Prothom Alo Trust for buying books.