bKash app's 'Education Fee' icon revamped with more user-friendly features

The ‘Education Fee’ icon has been added to bKash app to make the payment of fees to educational institutions hassle-free, easy, time and cost-effective as well as improve students’ skills through various types of trainings and encourage them to gather knowledge through quizzes.

This icon on the home screen of bKash app simultaneously facilitates all types of education related fee payment services for students as well as parents and educational institutions, said a press release.

In this redesigned icon, students or their parents can easily find any educational institution of the country. After tapping on the ‘Education Fee’ icon, there is an option to find institution’s name from the ‘Search Institution’ option or from the institution type section. After that, customer can complete the fee payment in a few easy steps.