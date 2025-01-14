Redington revolutionising IT industry with Google Workspace, Google Cloud

In a groundbreaking development for South Asia’s digital landscape, Redington Distribution Pte Ltd, a leading technology distributor, has joined forces with Google Cloud to empower businesses across Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge cloud solutions and the unique needs of businesses in these emerging markets, reports a press release.

Understanding the demands of modern business, leading technology companies like Redington have been leading the way in enabling digital transformation for businesses right from startups to large enterprises across geographies.

Central to this transformation are Google Workspace and Google Cloud, two groundbreaking offerings from Google that have become indispensable to the IT industry.

These tools not only empower organisations to adapt to modern challenges but also play a significant role in redefining the future of work, collaboration, and cloud computing.

As a distributor for Google Workspace and Google Cloud in the region, Redington is playing a pivotal role in accelerating digital transformation, enabling businesses to modernise operations, and harnessing the power of advanced cloud technologies.