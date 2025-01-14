Redington revolutionising IT industry with Google Workspace, Google Cloud
In a groundbreaking development for South Asia’s digital landscape, Redington Distribution Pte Ltd, a leading technology distributor, has joined forces with Google Cloud to empower businesses across Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge cloud solutions and the unique needs of businesses in these emerging markets, reports a press release.
Understanding the demands of modern business, leading technology companies like Redington have been leading the way in enabling digital transformation for businesses right from startups to large enterprises across geographies.
Central to this transformation are Google Workspace and Google Cloud, two groundbreaking offerings from Google that have become indispensable to the IT industry.
These tools not only empower organisations to adapt to modern challenges but also play a significant role in redefining the future of work, collaboration, and cloud computing.
As a distributor for Google Workspace and Google Cloud in the region, Redington is playing a pivotal role in accelerating digital transformation, enabling businesses to modernise operations, and harnessing the power of advanced cloud technologies.
Redington’s value-added role in South Asia
Redington is more than just a distributor; it serves as a key enabler of technology adoption in the region. With its extensive expertise and commitment to addressing challenges such as cloud adoption, skill gaps, and cost concerns, Redington ensures that businesses in South Asia can seamlessly integrate Google Cloud’s solutions into their operations.
Through localised support and market knowledge, Redington is helping businesses:
• Scale their IT infrastructure effectively with Google Cloud.
• Adopt secure and AI-enhanced productivity tools via Google Workspace.
• Overcome barriers to cloud adoption, such as limited technical expertise and financial constraints.
Empowering businesses with Google Cloud and Workspace
Google Workspace: Collaboration Made Easy
Google Workspace provides businesses with a suite of AI-driven productivity tools designed to enhance collaboration and operational efficiency. From seamless communication through Gmail and Google Meet to real-time collaboration on Google Docs and Sheets, and secure storage with Google Drive, Workspace unites all the tools teams need in one place.
Its cloud-first approach ensures teams can work together effortlessly, whether they’re across the hall or across the globe. Teams can edit documents simultaneously, hold virtual meetings, and share insights without being limited by time zones or locations.
These tools help businesses save time and work more accurately—like predictive text suggestions in Gmail, automated data analysis in Sheets, and task management tools to keep teams organised. These AI-driven enhancements aren’t just convenient; they boost productivity and make daily tasks much smoother.
Security is also a cornerstone of Google Workspace. With features like multi-factor authentication, encryption, and data loss prevention, businesses can rest easy knowing sensitive information is protected. Designed to suit organisations of all sizes—from startups to multinational companies—it also offers flexible pricing and customisation to meet diverse needs.
Its popularity stems from its easy-to-use design, compatibility with third-party apps, and ability to support hybrid or fully remote work environments. For businesses transitioning to new work models, Workspace ensures smooth collaboration and continuity.
Recent integrations of generative AI have elevated its capabilities even further. AI can now summarise lengthy texts, analyse data trends, and even craft tailored responses, driving improvement in productivity for businesses using these tools. These innovations make Google Workspace an indispensable tool in today’s fast-paced world.
Redington’s role in promoting Google Workspace across South Asia has been transformative. For instance, a retail startup in Bangladesh that adopted Google Workspace reported a 25 per cent increase in sales, citing improved team collaboration and streamlined operations.
Google Cloud: A hub of innovation
Google Cloud is a leader in cloud computing, offering businesses the tools they need to innovate, optimise operations, and achieve growth. With its comprehensive suite of services—including scalable infrastructure, secure data storage, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI)—Google Cloud is transforming how businesses operate in the digital age.
Google Cloud offers a wide range of scalable cloud services, from AI-powered analytics to secure data storage. Businesses in the region are leveraging Google Cloud to:
• Enhance customer experiences with data-driven insights.
• Securely store and analyse sensitive data in industries like healthcare and finance.
• Build scalable applications with ease.
AI is at the core of Google Cloud’s innovation, driving measurable results for businesses worldwide. Google Cloud’s AI tools can automate complex tasks, deliver actionable insights, and enhance customer experiences.
For example, AI-powered translation and speech recognition enable businesses to communicate effectively in global markets. Tools like the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, enable advanced capabilities such as automated coding, threat detection, and data processing. These innovations not only simplify operations but also unlock new opportunities for growth.
A collaboration driving regional transformation
The collaboration between Redington and Google Cloud underscores the importance of working together in bringing global technologies to local markets. By combining Google Cloud’s world-class tools with Redington’s localised expertise, this alliance is unlocking new opportunities for businesses in South Asia.
Redington’s approach focuses on empowering organisations of all sizes—whether startups or established enterprises—to embrace digital transformation:
• Skill Development: Redington is addressing the region’s skill gaps by providing training and resources to help businesses adopt and utilise cloud technology effectively.
• Cost Optimisation: By offering scalable solutions tailored to business needs, Redington ensures cost-effective access to Google Cloud’s powerful infrastructure and tools.
• Localised Support: With a deep understanding of local market dynamics, Redington delivers personalised support, ensuring businesses maximise their ROI on cloud investments.
Transformative success stories in South Asia
As an authorised distributor for Google Cloud in the region, Redington Limited plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between advanced cloud solutions and local business needs. By delivering Google Cloud and Google Workspace, Redington ensures that businesses can seamlessly scale their infrastructure, enhance collaboration, and secure their operations.
With expertise in cloud adoption, Redington is addressing critical challenges such as skill gaps and cost barriers, making digital transformation achievable for businesses of all sizes.
Redington’s localised support has already led to remarkable success stories. A retail startup in Bangladesh used Google Workspace to streamline operations and boost customer engagement, achieving a 25 per cent increase in sales.
In Sri Lanka, a healthcare provider adopted Google Cloud for secure patient data management, resulting in faster diagnoses and improved treatments. Similarly, an SME in Nepal transitioned to cloud infrastructure with Redington’s guidance, cutting operational costs by 30 per cent while scaling services to meet growing demand.
These success stories reflect Redington’s commitment to empowering businesses with tailored solutions, expert support, and access to Google Cloud’s powerful tools. By democratising technology in South Asia, Redington is driving innovation and enabling businesses to thrive in a competitive market.