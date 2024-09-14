bKash wins SDG Brand Champion Awards

bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, has won awards in three categories in the second edition (2024) of the SDG Brand Champion Awards, said a press release.

bKash has secured the 'winner' title in the categories of 'Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure' as well as 'Sustainable Community'. Furthermore, the company received an 'Honourable Mention' in the 'Sustainable Partnership and Institution' category.

Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product & Technology Officer of bKash along with other bKash officials have received the awards.

Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, in partnership with Intellier, recently hosted the event in the capital to honour organisations contributing to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. 16 brands won awards, and 23 received honourable mentions.