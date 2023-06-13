Win motorbike, AC, TV, cashback on GP mobile recharge through bKash

Three highest recharging customers can win Motorbike, AC and Television every week by recharging maximum amount to any Grameenphone number through bKash. On top of that, 1,000 customers are getting up to Tk 10,000 cashback everyday by recharging highest amount to Grameenphone number using bKash, said a press release.
During the two-week long campaign that started on 8 June 2023, the highest recharging customer to Grameenphone number in each week will get Tk 140,000 worth motorbike coupon while the second highest will get Tk 46,000 worth AC coupon and the third highest will get Tk 30,000 worth TV coupon. Coupons can only be availed at selected outlets.
On top that, a total of 1,000 customers are getting cashback by recharging to Grameenphone number through bKash every day.
Five highest recharging customers are getting Tk 10,000 cashback while next 5 top recharging customers are getting Tk 1,000 cashback, next 10 are getting Tk 500 cashback and next 980 customers are getting Tk 100 cashback every day.
Mobile phone is an inseparable part in our daily life and bKash has made mobile recharge easy and comfortable.
Using bKash, customers can recharge their mobile phone anytime from anywhere across the country. bKash has brought this attractive campaign to make customers’ experience more exciting.
To avail the offers, customers can recharge to any Grameenphone number using bKash app or USSD code *247#.