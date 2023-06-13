Win motorbike, AC, TV, cashback on GP mobile recharge through bKash

Three highest recharging customers can win Motorbike, AC and Television every week by recharging maximum amount to any Grameenphone number through bKash. On top of that, 1,000 customers are getting up to Tk 10,000 cashback everyday by recharging highest amount to Grameenphone number using bKash, said a press release.

During the two-week long campaign that started on 8 June 2023, the highest recharging customer to Grameenphone number in each week will get Tk 140,000 worth motorbike coupon while the second highest will get Tk 46,000 worth AC coupon and the third highest will get Tk 30,000 worth TV coupon. Coupons can only be availed at selected outlets.