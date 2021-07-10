Corporate

realme launched 5G smartphone, smartwatches

realme has brought a 5G smartphone in Bangladeshi electronics market titled ‘realme 8 5G’ along with two smartwatches namely ‘realme Watch 2’ and ‘realme Watch 2 Pro’, said a press release on Saturday.

These devices were launched in a virtual event on 10 July 2021. The smartphone is equipped with 700 5G processor along with 8GB + 5GB dynamic RAM. The storage of this device is 128GB but it can be expanded up to 1TB.

realme 8 5G also comes with 90Hz full HD+ ultra-smooth display and 5000mAh large battery. Other than this, realme has also launched two smartwatches for the tech-savvy youth.

realme Watch 2 Pro is facilitated with solid sports features. This smartwatch is equipped with large colour display and over 100 watch faces.

The users can enjoy features such as accurate GPS, blood oxygen and heart rate detection, various sports modes and other smart functions with realme Watch 2 Pro.

In contrast, realme Watch 2 comes with a 3.5cm large colour touchscreen, 12-day battery life, and features such as 90 sport modes, live watch faces, and smart AIoT control will add colours to the users’ lives. It is also possible to monitor oxygen level and heart rate with this smartwatch.

Available in two colours -- Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black, smartphone-- enthusiasts can buy ‘realme 8 5G’ at Tk 19,990 at Evaly from 10:10 pm on Saturday with ’24 Hour Delivery guarantee.

On the other hand, realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro are also available for purchase at Tk 4,299 and Tk 5,499 respectively.

