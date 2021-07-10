realme launched 5G smartphone, smartwatches

realme has brought a 5G smartphone in Bangladeshi electronics market titled ‘realme 8 5G’ along with two smartwatches namely ‘realme Watch 2’ and ‘realme Watch 2 Pro’, said a press release on Saturday.

These devices were launched in a virtual event on 10 July 2021. The smartphone is equipped with 700 5G processor along with 8GB + 5GB dynamic RAM. The storage of this device is 128GB but it can be expanded up to 1TB.