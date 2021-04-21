Realme offers home delivery during lockdown

The realme has introduced home delivery facility for the smartphone users during the lockdown.
Some of its smartphones namely realme C11, C12, C15, C17, narzo 30A and recently launched C21 and 8 Pro are now available for home delivery, says a press release of the company.
it also said customers can call 01873902669 or 01811193775 or the number of their nearest brand shop for home delivery.
Before calling for home delivery, they can visit https://realmebd.com/brandshop/ to know about their nearby stores and the detailed specifications of the phone they want to buy. There is no additional delivery charge for this service.
The C series and narzo series phones range from Tk 8,990 to 15,490. Buyers can also get home delivery for realme’s recent releases--realme 8 Pro and realme C21. The price of realme 8 pro (8/128GB) is Tk 27,990.