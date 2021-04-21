Realme offers home delivery during lockdown

The realme has introduced home delivery facility for the smartphone users during the lockdown.

Some of its smartphones namely realme C11, C12, C15, C17, narzo 30A and recently launched C21 and 8 Pro are now available for home delivery, says a press release of the company.

it also said customers can call 01873902669 or 01811193775 or the number of their nearest brand shop for home delivery.