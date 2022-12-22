Coca-Cola launches 100pc recycled PET bottles in Bangladesh

Coca-Cola Bangladesh is taking a meaningful step towards supporting a circular economy by introducing bottles made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic (rPET), excluding caps and labels, across the country.

When PET plastic bottles are recycled, and recycled material is used to turn old bottles into new bottles, PET bottles can have a lower carbon footprint than some other types of packaging.

The new rPET packaging for Coca-Cola’s Kinley water bottles is available in 2-liter packages with plans to expand to all other Coca-Cola products and sizes. Each bottle has an exclusive label with a powerful and simple message, "Made from 100 per cent recycled plastic".