Samsung extends its products warranty for 14 days due to pandemic

Samsung has extended the warranty of those products expiring during the lockdown imposed by government to limit the surge of Covid-19. Now, customers will get additional 14 days from the date of lockdown ends to repair their products. The company made this disclosure on Friday issuing a press release.

The government enforced countrywide lockdown to limit the surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths. Due to the movement restrictions, customers could not avail warranty services amid the pandemic. Thus, to ease the customers' problems and create more convenience in people's lifestyles, the company has extended the product’s warranty.

Hwansung Woo, managing director, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “The country along with the residents is battling with the surge of Covid-19 cases. The second wave of coronavirus is causing havoc nationwide. We hope our customers will benefit from the initiative."