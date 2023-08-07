BRAC Bank senior officials pay tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

BRAC Bank's senior management team, led by the managing director and chief executive officer Selim RF Hussain, visited Tungipara in Gopalganj to pay respects and offer prayers for the departed soul of Bangabandhu Skeikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation, stated a press release.

On the eve of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and national mourning day, the team commemorated the great leader by placing flowers at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.