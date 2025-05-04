Shanta Property Management launches to elevate property management experience

Shanta Holdings is proud to announce the official brand launch of its latest Strategic Business Unit– Shanta Property Management Limited (SPML)– on 28 April, 2025. This new entity aims to redefine the property management landscape in Dhaka by offering a truly holistic approach to residential and commercial property care, stated a press release.

As the skyline of Dhaka continues to evolve with iconic skyscrapers and premium residences, the demand for professional and integrated property management has never been higher. SPML enters the scene with a clear purpose—to make tenancy and property management effortless, while elevating experiences by maintaining every property to the highest standard.