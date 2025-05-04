Shanta Property Management launches to elevate property management experience
Shanta Holdings is proud to announce the official brand launch of its latest Strategic Business Unit– Shanta Property Management Limited (SPML)– on 28 April, 2025. This new entity aims to redefine the property management landscape in Dhaka by offering a truly holistic approach to residential and commercial property care, stated a press release.
As the skyline of Dhaka continues to evolve with iconic skyscrapers and premium residences, the demand for professional and integrated property management has never been higher. SPML enters the scene with a clear purpose—to make tenancy and property management effortless, while elevating experiences by maintaining every property to the highest standard.
With core offerings that include international standard Integrated Facilities Management, Lease & Rental Services, and Secondary Property Buy/Sell solutions, SPML is poised to become the one-stop solution provider for property owners and tenants—driven by a steadfast commitment to "Elevating Experiences.”
The launch event was held at Shanta’s Corporate Head Office at Forum. The ceremony was graced by top management team including Khondoker Monir Uddin – managing director, Saif Khondoker - director, M Habibul Basit – CEO, along with Rezaur Rahman Khan – general manager of SPML.
With SPML’s official launch, Shanta reaffirms its dedication to not only developing iconic spaces but also enhancing lives through complete and professional property management solutions. For more information, please visit www.shantapml.com